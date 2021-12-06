Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,653 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $29.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

