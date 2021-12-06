Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.

Shares of TRV opened at $149.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.75 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.