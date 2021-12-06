Arrow Financial Corp Buys 2,252 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDR) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.07% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBDR. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 531,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after buying an additional 92,501 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDR opened at $26.08 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49.

