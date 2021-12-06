Arrow Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Arrow Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XTL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 138.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 45,114 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,350,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 206.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 26,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 18,045 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000.

XTL opened at $94.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.25. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $104.91.

