Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) Short Interest Update

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRWU) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $528,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRWU opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.99. Arrowroot Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.19.

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marina Del Rey, California.

