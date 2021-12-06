Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Artelo Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting the endocannabinoid system. The company’s product pipeline consists of ART27.13, ART12.11 and ART26.12 which are in clinical stage. Artelo Biosciences Inc. is based in La Jolla, CA. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

NASDAQ:ARTL opened at $0.57 on Thursday. Artelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the first quarter worth $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Artelo Biosciences by 247.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 614,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Artelo Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,139 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Artelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $27,000. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that modulate the endocannabinoid system. The company was founded by James Manley on May 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Solana Beach, CA.

