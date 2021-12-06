Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Hits New 12-Month High at $168.89

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $168.89 and last traded at $168.32, with a volume of 14827 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.48.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AJG. Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,013,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 13.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,182,000 after acquiring an additional 83,475 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 42.6% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 65,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth about $14,755,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

