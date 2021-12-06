Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ARVN has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.11.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Shares of ARVN stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.54. 26,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,660. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.96 and a 200 day moving average of $83.94. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.95.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Shannon sold 36,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $3,243,855.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 81,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $7,655,550.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,899 shares of company stock valued at $24,752,298. 6.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,682,000 after buying an additional 1,733,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after purchasing an additional 165,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.