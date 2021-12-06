Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 20,068 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 20,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,069,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNOW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $455.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $12,696,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 846,657 shares of company stock worth $285,239,811. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $345.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $344.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.15. The stock has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.