Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 743.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,626 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,064 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Investors Bancorp worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,777,771 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $353,331,000 after purchasing an additional 477,801 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,212,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $231,189,000 after purchasing an additional 813,316 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,422,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,066,000 after purchasing an additional 69,898 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,648,728 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,031,000 after purchasing an additional 630,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,070,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,791,000 after purchasing an additional 436,525 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $1,636,334.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens raised Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $14.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.65.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.80%.

Investors Bancorp Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

