Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 110,816 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 110,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Growth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 22.0% in the third quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 194,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Brinker International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,376 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EAT opened at $35.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.94. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.52 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller purchased 1,275 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

