Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,663 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $1,713,294.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $815,050.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $16.48 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.41. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.77 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 11.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

