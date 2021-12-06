Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 203,902 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Mosaic by 968.1% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 2,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $34.41 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.31.

In other Mosaic news, insider S.A. Vale sold 34,176,574 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $1,259,064,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

