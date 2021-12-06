Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 23,066 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,066 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM opened at $163.22 on Monday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.69%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

