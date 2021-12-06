Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 198,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avid Technology stock opened at $32.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.22. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

AVID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

