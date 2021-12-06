Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 133,669 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.96% of Digimarc worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 292.1% during the 2nd quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 745,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,970,000 after buying an additional 555,276 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Digimarc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,940,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,038,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Digimarc by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after buying an additional 180,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digimarc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,531,000. 54.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Digimarc stock opened at $39.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.27. Digimarc Co. has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $58.74.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.42 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 42.77% and a negative net margin of 183.48%.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corp. engages in the provision of media identification and management solutions. It develops solutions, license intellectual property and provides development services. The company also connects print, audio and packaging to brand-defined online content; protects, identifies, and tracks digital files; and confirms content and objects are genuine, unaltered, and from an authorized source.

