Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €16.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.18) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Nord/LB set a €20.50 ($23.30) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.10 ($25.11) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.45 ($18.69) target price on Assicurazioni Generali in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Assicurazioni Generali has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.86 ($21.43).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of €13.65 ($15.51) and a 52-week high of €16.48 ($18.73).

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

