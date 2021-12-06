Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $80.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Athene will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $81,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,123,367 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter worth $9,524,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter worth $14,582,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter worth $6,750,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Athene by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 141,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 21,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

