Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATKR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Atkore by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Atkore by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Atkore from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director William Vanarsdale sold 3,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $385,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.95, for a total transaction of $34,788.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,981 shares of company stock valued at $454,982. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

ATKR stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,973. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.44.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.55. Atkore had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 92.24%. The business had revenue of $923.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

