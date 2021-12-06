Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) will report $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Atlas posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.83. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Atlas.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATCO shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atlas by 75.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,657,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atlas by 670.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,226,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,247 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas in the third quarter worth $8,805,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 98.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 874,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 433,643 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,035,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,035,000 after acquiring an additional 279,703 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.72. The stock had a trading volume of 349,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,380. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17. Atlas has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 19th. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.65%.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

