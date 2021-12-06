ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings. ATN International posted earnings of ($0.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $166.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.76 million. ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATNI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on ATN International from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ ATNI traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,351. ATN International has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $642.61 million, a P/E ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s payout ratio is presently -56.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Cornelius B. Prior, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in ATN International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ATN International in the 3rd quarter valued at $740,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

