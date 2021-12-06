AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Cut by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,689 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

NYSE T opened at $23.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.