Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Shares Sold by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 36,130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,583 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ACB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

NYSE:ACB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.72. 86,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,270,449. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.91 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 252.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

