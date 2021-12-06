Aurora Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 56.5% against the US dollar. One Aurora coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $13.36 million and $828,926.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.58 or 0.00375831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00037114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

