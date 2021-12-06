AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) PT Raised to C$65.50

AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$64.50 to C$65.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AOCIF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upgraded AutoCanada from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of AutoCanada stock opened at $27.02 on Thursday. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60.

AutoCanada, Inc engages in the operation of franchised automobile dealerships. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segment. The firm offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance, and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection products.

