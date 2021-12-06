Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CLSA reduced their price objective on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.52.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE ATHM opened at $29.59 on Thursday. Autohome has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Autohome will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 32.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 247.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 49.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.