Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $449,404,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after acquiring an additional 769,762 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 691,313 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 555,431 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,575,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $511,512,000 after acquiring an additional 543,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $229.89 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $241.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 15,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.97, for a total value of $3,646,404.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.57.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.