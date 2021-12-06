AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $249.00 at Truist Securities

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Securities from $228.00 to $249.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.57% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.33.
Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $4.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.84. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $154.84 and a 12 month high of $247.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $807,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AvalonBay Communities Company Profile
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
