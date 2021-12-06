AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Raised to $249.00 at Truist Securities

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Securities from $228.00 to $249.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.33.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded up $4.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $242.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,970. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.84. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $154.84 and a 12 month high of $247.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Pension Service lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 10.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 203,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,956 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $807,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 26.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

