Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 3,491 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,675 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Amundi bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $141,644,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $49.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $200.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $45.24 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

