Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.21 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $93.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.60. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $91.66 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

