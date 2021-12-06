Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,533 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in Square by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,393,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Square by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,130,000. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in Square by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Square by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,328,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,995,000 after acquiring an additional 450,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total transaction of $4,888,852.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,667 shares of company stock worth $20,701,507. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SQ stock opened at $181.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.45, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $174.34 and a one year high of $289.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.09.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.28.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

