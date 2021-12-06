Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,341 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.3% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 25.0% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 77,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 15,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,273,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $43.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $359.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $28.14 and a 12 month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

