Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 60.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $110.91 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $94.31 and a 1-year high of $123.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

