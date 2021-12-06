Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.98 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion.Avaya also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.630-$0.750 EPS.

AVYA stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. 1,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.48. Avaya has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.56.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.91.

In related news, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kieran J. Mcgrath sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $764,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $2,578,350 over the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.