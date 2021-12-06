Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AXLA. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Axcella Health has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $100.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter worth about $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Axcella Health by 51.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcella Health during the second quarter worth about $142,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

