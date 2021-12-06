AXIS Token Trading 34.4% Lower This Week (AXIS)

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One AXIS Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0229 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AXIS Token has a total market cap of $7.35 million and approximately $162,351.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AXIS Token has traded 34.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00038065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS Token (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,454,548 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

AXIS Token Coin Trading

