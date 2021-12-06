Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.83.

Several brokerages have commented on AXNX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Axonics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Axonics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXNX opened at $52.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.31. Axonics has a 1 year low of $42.07 and a 1 year high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. Axonics’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

