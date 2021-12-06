Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.83.
Several brokerages have commented on AXNX. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.
In other news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AXNX opened at $52.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.31. Axonics has a 1 year low of $42.07 and a 1 year high of $79.81.
Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 47.08%. Axonics’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Axonics Company Profile
Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.
