B. Riley Trims 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Target Price to $19.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 8X8 from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.92.

Get 8X8 alerts:

NYSE:EGHT opened at $17.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. 8X8 has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $151.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.48 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.50% and a negative return on equity of 87.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that 8X8 will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dejan Deklich sold 5,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $140,030.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 2,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $71,897.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,591 shares of company stock worth $983,398 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in 8X8 by 9.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,608,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 8X8 by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,417,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,938,000 after acquiring an additional 303,279 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in 8X8 by 3.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,386,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,607,000 after acquiring an additional 126,790 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in 8X8 by 9.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,528,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after acquiring an additional 214,168 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of 8X8 by 24.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,166,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,145,000 after buying an additional 432,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.