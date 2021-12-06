Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Equities research analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Backblaze in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 28.33.

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at 22.49 on Monday. Backblaze has a 1 year low of 18.23 and a 1 year high of 36.50.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers with solutions to store, use, and protect the data worldwide. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

