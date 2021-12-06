Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Mercury General worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 572.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 19,783 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 115.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 138,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 74,333 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 334.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 561,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,466,000 after buying an additional 432,283 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury General by 186.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 33,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Mercury General stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day moving average of $58.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General Co. has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $67.88.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $975.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.96 million. Mercury General had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mercury General Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

