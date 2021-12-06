Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 7.29% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSMP. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 99.2% during the second quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 41,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $25.95 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.95.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.