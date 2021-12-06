Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 93.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 866,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NCR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NCR by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NCR by 22.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NCR in the second quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in NCR by 8.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 52,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its position in NCR by 3.2% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR opened at $40.34 on Monday. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCR. Stephens began coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

NCR Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

