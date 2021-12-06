Bank of America Corp DE Sells 14,012 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,012 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.21% of Hawaiian worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HA. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Hawaiian in the second quarter worth approximately $102,315,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 15.6% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,431,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,631,000 after purchasing an additional 463,859 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,483,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,068,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,518,000 after purchasing an additional 388,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 121.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA stock opened at $18.36 on Monday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.84 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 79.33%. The business had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 137.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

