Bank of America Corp DE Sells 46,881 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Adient were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 68.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ADNT stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.02.
In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ADNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.
About Adient
Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.
