Bank of America Corp DE Sells 46,881 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Adient were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADNT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Adient by 334.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 59.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 68.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth about $129,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADNT stock opened at $44.20 on Monday. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $53.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 3.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adient from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on Adient from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include Complete Seats, Commercial vehicle seats, Structures & Mechanisms, Foam, Fabrics and Trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded on December 17, 2015 and is headquartered Dublin, Ireland.

