Bank of America Corp DE Sells 833,738 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 93.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 833,738 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on TMX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Terminix Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of TMX opened at $37.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

