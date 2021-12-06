Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.81 EPS

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.81, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock traded up $2.29 on Friday, hitting $107.47. 1,308,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,667. The stock has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.56 and its 200 day moving average is $103.85. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $73.69 and a 52-week high of $112.56.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 39.62%.

BMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

