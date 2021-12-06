Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in November

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,709,100 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 3,040,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS BKQNF opened at $4.99 on Monday. Bank of Queensland has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.

Bank of Queensland Company Profile

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

