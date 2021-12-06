Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Short Interest Up 22.0% in November

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,709,100 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the October 31st total of 3,040,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS BKQNF opened at $4.99 on Monday. Bank of Queensland has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $4.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99.
Bank of Queensland Company Profile
Read More: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Queensland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Queensland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.