Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Receives $5.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $4.79 on Friday. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2154 per share. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 3.59%.

About Bankinter

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

