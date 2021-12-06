Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Cut to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Baozun from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 429.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.14. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Baozun by 0.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Baozun by 5.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Baozun by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

