Barclays Analysts Give Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) a €23.50 Price Target

Barclays set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DTE. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.80 ($32.73) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($27.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.27) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.17 ($26.33).

FRA DTE opened at €15.46 ($17.57) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.74 and a 200-day moving average of €17.41. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.45) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($20.60).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

